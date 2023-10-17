LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: 70% of parents want better sex education for kids.

That’s what was found from recent survey results from leading parent education platform, Parents.com. If you’ve been following the past few weeks – we’ve learned there’s a generational shift taking place with more parents speaking to their children about sex, how social media factors in, and today, we’ll find out what type of sex education parents want.

According to Parents.com sex education survey results, 2 out of every 3 parents support sex education as a mandatory part of the school curriculum. This popular feeling doesn’t mean parents want to rely on the school system to teach it, in fact, 85% of parents surveyed plan to have a conversation with their children at some point about sex. It’s just that, the majority of parents, 70% who took the survey, believe sex education should be comprehensive, not just about the birds and the bees, and that’s where school systems can help.

“They want more conversations about consent, body image, and relationships,” says Parents.com Editor-in-Chief Grace Bastidas, “but the real heavy hitter topics they want to dig into are sexual harassment, abuse, and assault… and we found that despite most parents wanting schools to talk about these issues, only 49% of their kids are actually learning anything about this in our schools.”

That’s right — only about half of students across America get taught any sort of comprehensive sex education right now. So next week, that’s what we’ll focus on… how to get this conversation going and have it evolve.