LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How to keep your house safe from radon.

January is National Radon Action Month, with a focus on encouraging parents to test their homes for it… and here’s why. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer behind smoking, and you can’t see, smell or taste it.

Scientists with the Environmental Protection Agency say, radon is found in soil and rocks as a result of the decay of naturally occurring radium and uranium in the earth… and it’s detected all the time in Michigan. It seeps from the ground into homes, schools, offices, and other buildings through cracks in the foundation, walls, and joints.

Health officials want people to know:

*1 in 4 Michigan homes test high and emit unsafe levels of radon

*The only way to know if you have elevated radon levels is by getting your house tested

*Radon test kits are available from county and city health departments, MSU Extension offices, local hardware stores, and home improvement centers, or you can buy them online directly from the manufacturer.

Safety experts say winter is the best time to conduct radon testing because having windows and doors closed is one of the recommendations for accurate test results.