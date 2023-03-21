LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection time and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How to prepare your family for severe weather.

It’s severe weather awareness week, and a statewide tornado drill is scheduled at 1 p.m. on Wednesday that’ll take place to help all of us practice what to do if nasty weather hits the Mid-Michigan area.

Local safety officials hope Michigan families have a family disaster plan in place and if not, to get one made ASAP. It’s easy to do, along with creating an emergency preparedness kit. Let’s start with how to create a family disaster plan.

You need to:

-Get connected to receive emergency alerts and warnings

-Determine your shelter plan within the house for each type of disaster

-Figure out your evacuation route if forced to leave

Next up — you must build an emergency preparedness kit. This is a collection of basic items your family may need in the event of a weather emergency that causes issues from losing your power, to losing your home. The kit can include dozens of things, but must have water, food, a flashlight, and a first aid kit.

Other top items include:

-Prescription medicines

-Blankets

-Change of clothes

-Important family documents like copies of insurance policies

-Personal hygiene items

-Paper cups, plates, utensils, and towels

-Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives

-Paper and pencil

-Books, games, puzzles, or other activities for children

Safety officials say, similar to practicing a fire drill at home, practice with your family what to do when a tornado or flash flood warning is announced. There shouldn’t be any confusion, especially when you may only have seconds.