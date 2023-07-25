LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How to protect kids from swimming pool sicknesses.

We’re in the middle of summer — and so swimming pools are popular places kids want to be in, but even chlorinated water doesn’t completely remove the risk of catching something gross. There are a handful of diarrhea and pneumonia-causing germs that kids can catch while in the water like Cryptosporidium. That’s the leading cause of recreational water-related outbreaks that can cause a gastrointestinal illness, like diarrhea, that can last up to two weeks. A bacterium called Legionella is the next most common that can cause a severe type of pneumonia, called Legionnaires’ Disease… with E. coli, Giardia, and Norovirus rounding out the top 5. Kids usually catch these sicknesses by swallowing infected water or using floaties that haven’t been properly cared for.

“We know that people who use floaties are usually younger,” says Dr. Jessica Shepherd,

Chief Medical Officer with Verywell Health. “They like to put everything in their mouth, so it’s a very good practice when you use those types of devices to make sure that you are cleaning them after each use. Because when you have the water that sits on it, and depending on where you store it — that can be harboring bacteria, so it’s important to understand you need to clean those devices to decrease the risk of transmitting bacteria.”

Other ways to avoid getting sick include:

*Showering both before and after you get in a swimming pool

*Avoid swallowing pool water

*Stay away from swimming pools with cloudy-looking water

In addition, the CDC recommends drying your child’s ears once you get them out of the water.