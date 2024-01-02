LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: New Year’s resolutions for kids.

Last week we learned why family resolutions work better than going it alone, and this week — we’re learning how parents can introduce a resolution or two, that are realistic and age-appropriate, which can help their kids improve themselves.

According to Parents.com… younger kids may not fully understand what a New Year’s resolution is, so a simple explanation may be needed. You can tell them they are small goals people try and achieve. Let them choose from a few ideas you give them.

For example, for preschool-aged kids:

  • Have them become better helpers around the house with toy pick-up
  • Have them try and show kindness daily
  • Try and have them accomplish a daily activity with numbers and letters

For elementary-aged kids…. a few ideas include:

  • Reducing screen time
  • Trying new foods
  • Read every day

For tweens and teenagers:

  • Have them agree to try and learn something brand new
  • Encourage them to start saving money for something special
  • Expand their friend circle.

Those are just a few ideas from Parents.com, but ultimately, you’re highly encouraged to speak with your kids to try and find the perfect resolution that can be accomplished.