Parenting Connection: 10 things to give a teenager to build a better relationship

Parenting Connection

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: 10 things to give a teenager to build a better relationship.

Being a teenager is tough — and raising one can be as well. According to experts at the Michigan State University Extension office, they believe a loving and supportive relationship is the foundation of successful parenting in the teen years — but that’s easier said than done. That’s mainly because parents may feel disconnected from their teenage kids. At this stage of life, teens are going through a lot of changes that are physical, emotional, social, intellectual, and spiritual — and many times they don’t think mom or dad understand. That’s why MSU child development experts have come up with a list of 10, what they call “gifts” parents should give their teenagers to help them develop a healthy relationship with them — and here they are:

*Respect. It’s important teens feel this, and learn how to also respect their parents back.

*Room, both figuratively and literally. Teens need some privacy to begin the process of becoming their own person, so provide them some room to do it.

*Receptivity, which is the willingness to consider or accept new suggestions and ideas.

*Revelation of self. Be open with your teen about the person you are.

*Responsibility. Teaching teens this can be hard, but in the long term helps them become productive.

*Resolve. Be consistent in your parenting and say what you mean and mean what you say.

*Recognition. Honor teens for their successes, hard work, and strengths.

*Reconciliation. Admit mistakes when you make them.

*Release. This gift involves letting go and giving teens more freedom.

*Role model. Be one of what you want your teenager to be.

MSU child development experts say, by sharing these 10 gifts with your teenager — can help build your relationship with them and help them grow into successful adults as well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 6 Radar