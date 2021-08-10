Parenting Connection: 10 things to give a teenager to build a better relationship

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: 10 things to give a teenager to build a better relationship.

Being a teenager is tough — and raising one can be as well. According to experts at the Michigan State University Extension office, they believe a loving and supportive relationship is the foundation of successful parenting in the teen years — but that’s easier said than done. That’s mainly because parents may feel disconnected from their teenage kids. At this stage of life, teens are going through a lot of changes that are physical, emotional, social, intellectual, and spiritual — and many times they don’t think mom or dad understand. That’s why MSU child development experts have come up with a list of 10, what they call “gifts” parents should give their teenagers to help them develop a healthy relationship with them — and here they are:

*Respect. It’s important teens feel this, and learn how to also respect their parents back.

*Room, both figuratively and literally. Teens need some privacy to begin the process of becoming their own person, so provide them some room to do it.

*Receptivity, which is the willingness to consider or accept new suggestions and ideas.

*Revelation of self. Be open with your teen about the person you are.

*Responsibility. Teaching teens this can be hard, but in the long term helps them become productive.

*Resolve. Be consistent in your parenting and say what you mean and mean what you say.

*Recognition. Honor teens for their successes, hard work, and strengths.

*Reconciliation. Admit mistakes when you make them.

*Release. This gift involves letting go and giving teens more freedom.

*Role model. Be one of what you want your teenager to be.

MSU child development experts say, by sharing these 10 gifts with your teenager — can help build your relationship with them and help them grow into successful adults as well.