LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: 6 simple summertime activities to keep kids busy.

Summer vacation is now officially here, and so is the task of keeping your kids busy and away from screens. It’s a lot harder these days to entertain young minds, especially when you’re competing in the world of tablets, phones, and computers. It’s not impossible though, in fact, it can be very easy when you have a few options ready to go.

So, we have 6 creative activities that are simple, fun, and can become a routine during the summertime that some can be enjoyed on a daily basis. Let’s start with:

*Neighborhood walks. Find a time and route, or routes, that can turn into a daily family-oriented activity to get everyone outside and spending time together.

*Bike Rides. These can include leaving from your own house or driving to biking trails.

*Create scavenger hunts. For example, write down a list of things found in nature and get your kids to go outside and find them for you.

*Family game nights. This is always a winner and can be done inside or outside.

*Pack a picnic and go on one. The idea here is to have your kids help prepare the snacks or meal, and then head off somewhere fun to enjoy it.

*Be artful. This can include sidewalk chalk, canvas painting, coloring, building, or sculpting something.

All of these fun, and again, simple activities can make this summer a memorable one, while also keeping you and your family safe.