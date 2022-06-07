LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: 6 summertime strategies to lessen parental stress.

This is the last week of school for most Mid-Michigan kids, and that means many things, including, maybe a fear from mom and dad of how to manage a great summer break. Some parents often feel conflicted about the arrival of summer, mostly because they want their kids to have fun, stay safe, meet new friends, and take part in lots of cool activities, but that can also cause a lot of stress. So here are 6 summertime strategies that if you follow, could help in making sure your kids have an amazing summer, and you do too:

*Set summer bedtimes. Lack of sleep is a recipe for unhappy kids and they still need a routine to follow. In fact, thrive when they have one.

*Brainstorm anti-boredom activities. Write a bunch down, with your kids, in order to create a way to always have something planned to do.

*Let them play. Make sure you allow lots of time for your kids to goof off outside, and maybe inside too, to enjoy not having any specific demands.

*Establish tech breaks. This means being as clear as you can about screen time rules and limits.

*Assign summer responsibilities. It’s not ALL fun and games. The summer is a perfect time to give your kids a few family jobs, or chores. Experts say this helps kids understand they are part of how a family works.

*Create one-on-one time. A busy summer should also include special moments to connect. Even 10 to 15 minutes a day will go a long way to a smoother summer.

Look, summer break is here and back with a vengeance due to us now being in a post-Covid-19 world. So follow these 6 strategies, de-stress yourself – and have fun.