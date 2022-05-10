LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Six Ways to Improve Your Parenting Skills.

We’ve covered hundreds of topics on this segment over the past few years, but sometimes you need to re-visit a few of the basic ways to be a better parent. Child experts say, the following 6 things, that are simple to accomplish and can be done immediately, could be a big difference in building a better relationship at home. Plus, using these skills for your kids will help them to excel outside of the house too when it comes to school, sports, and friends.

*Listen to Your Kids. Make it a priority to know what your kids are interested in or anxious about. Experts say when you demonstrate that you care through listening and interacting with them, you are showing them that you love them.

*Stick to Your Rules. Make sure your discipline is consistent, fair, and steadfast. Experts say when kids notice inconsistencies, they will use them in their favor at home and elsewhere.

*Be a Good Role Model. Everything you do will be absorbed by your kids and mimicked, in fact, kids love to copy what you do, and not necessarily do what you say. You aren’t trying to be perfect, just a positive example for them to learn from.

*Control Your Emotions. Anytime you lose control, yell, or argue with someone, you’re showing your children a bad way to react when times get tough. Instead, parent educator Kathren Lewis says, demonstrate how you can keep your cool and can resolve problems in a calm manner.

*Be Flexible. Parents often have a hard time dealing with unrealistic expectations and goals for both their kids and for themselves…. so lighten up a bit. Being a perfectionist parent is stressful and experts say, a more “go-with-the-flow” attitude can help both you and your kids.

*Show Lots of Love. Experts say, embracing your kids will make them feel safe and loved, and so will spending time with them as much as you can.

So there you go — Six simple tips to follow that if you are consistent will make you a better parent.