Parenting Connection: Avoid being a Snowplow Parent

LANSING, Mi. - (WLNS-TV) It's Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians. Today's topic: Snowplow Parenting. This is when mom, dad, or both push all the hard obstacles out of the way for their kids so they can succeed. We all want our children to be happy, to win, and to achieve, but child experts say without facing some adversity in their life, kids may not know how to cope with daily hurdles when they become an adult. In addition, every time a mom, dad, or guardian snowplows away the difficulties or makes an excuse to avoid consequences -- it takes away an important learning opportunity. Kendra Moyses, a child development expert with Michigan State University says, kids must learn how to overcome challenges, solve problems, and take risks to build needed life skills. "We want them to be on their own eventually, be successful, and contribute, but in order to do that there are skills they have to learn through things like failure, through mistakes, and if we continually fix that then they don't get that opportunity to have that learning experience." Here are a few ways to avoid being a snowplow parent: *Learn to recognize when you're trying to solve your kids problems and keep quiet *Support them in looking for answers on their own *Work to build resilience *Begin to expect more from your children Child experts say, the power of failure can work wonders in a child's development and so this summer, stop being a snowplow parent