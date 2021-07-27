Parenting Connection: Creating a family emergency plan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Creating a family emergency plan.

Do you have one that your kids truly know and understand? Odds are – that’s a big no. Natural disasters and sudden emergencies take place on a daily basis and most of the time victims are not ready for it. Year-round Michigan deals with its fair share of natural disasters, from flooding to blizzards, that can cut the power or even displace you and your family. Safety experts say being prepared will make a huge difference when what is called the “point of crisis” suddenly appears.

First, you must talk with your kids about what to do when a natural disaster or another emergency, like a house fire, takes place — and then make sure the family knows this plan. Experts then say, have an emergency kit ready to go that can sustain your family for at least 72 hours. The items you choose can be put inside a plastic bin or water-proof duffle bag — and make sure as you build your kit, you place items in labeled, easy-to-seal plastic bags. A basic family emergency kit could include the following items:

*At least one gallon of water per person for at least three days

*Medications and non-prescription medications like pain relievers

*Personal hygiene items

*Towels, sleeping bag, and blanket for each person

*Non-perishable food with a manual can opener

*Paper cups, plastic utensils, and paper towels

*Basic home tools, like a flashlight and extra batteries

*Paper, pencils, games, puzzles, and other activities to pass the time

It’s also important to have a waterproof portfolio or envelope to put family and personal documents inside when you have to, such as insurance policies or other important information you may need.

Plus, don’t forget about your pets. Have an emergency kit for them too — that includes things like water, food, and a leash.