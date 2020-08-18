Parenting Connection: Daily routines need an update with a new virtual school year ahead

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Daily routines need an update with a new virtual school year ahead.

Thousands of Mid-Michigan students will be returning to school in the next few weeks, and the vast majority will do so virtually. Child experts say, this means your daily routine not only needs updating — it may need a major overhaul.

A healthy routine for your kids during the school year that involves a solid bedtime, drop-off and pick-up protocols, scheduled meals, and activities usually churn out a more successful year. Well, this year without physically being at school those routines are no longer set in stone.

Child development experts say, now is the time to re-establish what works for your family, how the daily routine will need to change, and what needs to be established as we head into the school year 100% online.

“Now is really a good time to start establishing what is that routine going to look like,” says Kendra Moyses, child development expert at Michigan State University. “Especially with kids being at home and learning online with parents potentially being home as well and trying to work online. Ask yourself what is your day going to look like? How will you manage breaks?”

Here are a few ways to get a new routine started:

*Decide what needs to be in your new daily routine

*Make a checklist chart – that can be very helpful for younger kids

*Be consistent with time

*Establish some home rules — like, setting a time when all screens are set aside

Very soon, if not already, you were sent a virtual daily schedule of what your child will take part in every day. Examine this because it’ll help you create and refine your new daily routine as well.