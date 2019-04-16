PARENTING CONNECTION: Establish a Set of Family Rules

LANSING, Mi. – (WLNS-TV)

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Family Rules.

Child experts say, when a set of family rules are established, it greatly improves behaviors and sets boundaries for a child’s actions — not only now, but as as they grow older as well. Kids thrive in an environment that has structure and so here are a few things to remember when creating family rules.

*Keep the rules simple

*Rule-breaking should connect to consequences

*Consistently enforce family rules

*Remind your kids often about what is to be followed

Child and family expert Kendra Moyses says, mom and dad need to tailor family rules that best matches what they believe in, plus follow them as well.

“When you set up your family rules, you want to make sure you are defining who you are as a family and what you value as a family. At the same time, you want to make sure the rules are for everyone, so if there are no phones at dinner time, then there are no phones at dinner time, including the parents.”

Here are a handful of very common family rules to help get you started that should include how your kids act both in and outside the home.

*Respect the feelings of other family members

*No pushing, hitting, or kicking

*Say please and thank you

*Tell the truth

Family rules will vary from house to house because they’re based upon what each mom and dad believes is essential to acting appropriately. It’s also good to have your kids be a part of creating a set of family rules. In addition, the rules will likely need to evolve to include things like curfews, language, or hygiene when your kids get older.

