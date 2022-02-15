LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Five activities that teach children about love.

Fresh off what I hope was a successful Valentine’s Day is this segment, dealing with love. I’m sure you show your kids love, tell them you love them, and provide tons of hugs and kisses… but experts say understanding the true meaning of love may be tough for young children to fully understand.

Growth development experts say, teaching children about what love really entails helps them develop values such as empathy and kindness. Experts say, understanding the emotion also improves their relationship with the people around them. So, here’s a list from mindchamps.org that includes five activities you can do that can help to teach what love means, and they include:

*Read your kids stories on love

Add books that focus on love and friendship to your children’s bedtime story collection. Stories make great tools for explaining abstract concepts and emotions.

*Make love-themed crafts

Get your child to express their love by making a love-themed hand-crafted item, like a homemade card or Friendship bracelet.

*Give back to the community

Try and encourage your child to show love and compassion to people outside of your immediate circle of family and friends.

*Talk about the people your child has met with them

Experts say this will allow you to discuss certain traits that makes them special.

*Play a game of “Loving Charades”

Child experts say, it’s important to teach your children the appropriate way to show their affection. So with this game, get a stack of cards with loving actions written on them, like hug, and play.

Development experts say, love is an important thing to have and give — and when your kids understand what it truly means, they can also decipher when someone deserves any from them