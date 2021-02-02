Parenting Connection: Five ways to help kids build resilience

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Five ways to help kids build resilience

Child experts say there are a number of things parents should teach their kids as they grow older — and resiliency is on the top 10 list.

Being resilient means having the ability to face, adjust, and recover quickly from difficult situations. Experts say it’s extremely important for kids to learn this quality and offer five ways you can begin to develop this skill in your children:

*Allow them to experience disappointment and become problem solvers. Experts say, by experiencing a failure or loss, processing it, and then figuring out how to move toward a solution will get your kids in the mindset to think of ways to get through future tough situations.

*Change your mindset about rescuing your children. It’s a parent’s natural instinct to protect their kids from emotional or physical harm, but helping them learn how to figure things out on their own will not only build reseliance, it’ll also communicate to them that you trust they can figure things out.

*Create a space for your kids to share all their emotions. Experts say, when parents can sit with them while they’re processing an unfair experience, kids learn that sharing emotions is ok and not the enemy, that can help build resilience to a bad situation.

*Have realistic standards. Don’t forget that both the effort and the process are more important when they are young than the completion or perceived success — so lighten up on the pressure you may be giving your kids.

*Make sure your kids “overhear” you saying great things about them. When children go through something tough, they often hear negative feedback, so do the opposite and help give them a boost of confidence that’ll also build their resilancy to difficult situations.

Resilience isn’t something that kids either have or don’t have; it’s a skill that kids develop — and something developmental experts say should rank high on the list for parents to teach in order for their kids to have success.