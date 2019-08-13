Parenting Connection: Getting ready for the school year

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Getting Ready for the Upcoming School Year.

It’s the two-week warning mom and dad. Our daily routine will again change and this means adding responsibilities, pick-up times, and certain stresses. Experts say, in order for success on the first day we all need to get ready right now.

Child experts say, the most important thing to do is reestablish a healthy bedtime routine. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, elementary-age children need 9 to 12 hours a sleep every night. Studies also show lack of sleep causes issues with behavior, concentration, and overall health.

Parents, in older for you yo set-up a solid bedtime routine incorporates a number of things before and after your kids wake up. For example, set a time when all screens, like computers, tablets, and tv’s are set aside… followed up with pajamas, brushing their teeth, and a bedtime story. You also need to factor-in when they wake up, so can provide time for breakfast and travel time to school or the bus stop. However the math ends up, your bedtime routine should easily make way for the potential of 9-plus hours of sleep needed.

Other things to get the school-year off right include:

*Getting school supplies, clothes, and a food plan ready to go

*Prepare for the morning, like setting out the day’s clothes and having their backpack ready

*Plan for stretches of time a week before school and the first few weeks after school starts for scheduled downtime, in order for your kids to not feel over-whelmed

Child experts say, with these tips and by creating a healthy bedtime routine, getting your kids back into a good groove will not only be easier for them, but you as well.