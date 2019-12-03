Parenting Connection: Gifts, Greed and Gratitude

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Gifts, Greed, and Gratitude.

Child experts say, there’s maybe no better time than now to talk about gifts, greed, and gratitude. The holiday season is fun and exciting, but sometimes stressful when gifts are involved. Many experts recommend talking with your children about gift expectations for the upcoming holiday season. Many believe a simple conversation will do wonders when it comes to a child’s temperament come gift opening time. Teaching your kids about greed and why this quality doesn’t align too well with what the holidays stand for is advisable. Kendra Moyses, a child development expert at Michigan State University says, it’s important to make sure your kids know about, understand, and show gratitude for anything they receive.

“You need to talk about gratitude, you talk about being thankful because people don’t have to buy gifts for you. It’s important to talk about the reasons why people do that in terms of expressing their feelings for someone, but at the same time, when you get something you don’t like… having them practive those reactions and still being thankful, even if it’s not something they wanted specifically.”

Here are a few ways to help your kids show gratitude:

*Teach and model actions of gratitude

*Practice positive responses your kids can provide when getting a gift

*Involve your kids with gift-giving to others, so they can feel personally connected

*Write thank-you cards

Child experts say, the holiday season can be a great way for kids to learn good manners and an appreciation of anything received, no matter what it is.