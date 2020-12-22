Parenting Connection: Holiday gift expectations and teaching gratitude

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topics: Holiday gift expectations and teaching gratitude.

The holiday season can be stressful for parents when holiday gifts are involved for many reasons — like, can you afford it? Did you find it? Will it be good enough? That’s why child development experts recommend talking with your children about gift expectations for the upcoming holiday season. Many believe a simple conversation will do wonders when it comes to a child’s temperament come gift opening time, that’ll also relieve some of your worry as well.

In addition, child experts say the holiday season can also be a great way for kids to learn gratitude, good manners and an appreciation of anything received.

“You talk about being thankful to your kids because people don’t have to buy gifts for them,” says MSU child development expert Kendra Moyses. “It’s important to talk about the reasons why people do that in terms of expressing their feelings for someone, but at the same time, when you get something you don’t like having them practice those reactions and still being thankful, even if it’s not something they wanted specifically.”

Here are a few ways to help your kids learn and show gratitude:

*You must model actions of gratitude

*Practice positive responses your kids can provide when getting a gift

*Involve your kids with gift-giving to others so they can feel personally connected

*Write thank-you cards

Experts say these simple strategies will help your children stay away from being a Grinch for not only this holiday season, but forever.