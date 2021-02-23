Parenting Connection: How positive parenting can teach seven essential life skills for children

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How positive parenting can teach seven essential life skills for children.

A month ago 6 News used an online parental resource called “Zero to Three” — and showed you the steps that fuel positive parenting. Now, we’re going to see how those steps will then help to teach essential life skills your children will need.

Contributors to this report include leaders in the fields of medicine, mental health, child development, and community leadership — and say the way we parent can nurture the very skills that children need — not just for now, but for their entire lives. For example — child development experts say:

*When a parent provides age-appropriate guidelines and limits for a child’s behavior… this will teach kids focus and self-control

*When parents work to understand a child’s point of view, experts say, children will then learn perspective-taking

*When mom and dad respond with sensitivity to their children’s cues, this leads to kids building effective communication skills

*If parents show delight in moments of connection, experts say young ones will be better at making connections

*Kids will develop better critical thinking skills when a parent seeks out help or support

*When parents recognize and celebrate their child’s strengths and abilities — it provides a boost to take on challenges

*When parents recognize that raising kids is a learning process and mistakes happen, experts say, this helps children be better at being engaged with learning.

Developmental experts say positive parenting goes a long way for our kids, especially younger children, who learn a great deal through how parents act and respond each and every day.