Parenting Connection: How to academically re-energize your kids post-holiday break

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How to academically re-energize your kids post-holiday break.

Many believe the first week of school after a nice holiday break is the toughest when it comes to getting kids academically motivated again. Child experts say, there are many ways to get them back into a good groove — and ultimately, it’s about getting a successful routine running again.

*Development experts say, getting enough sleep is the most important thing to focus on. Winter break usually brings with it loosened reins on screen time limits and a wacky sleeping schedule — so get it back into shape.

*Don’t forget about a strong breakfast. Nutritionists say, a filling breakfast is one of the most important factors in a child’s ability to focus in class.

*Help your child get re-prepared for school. This means, do an inventory check and make sure everything they need for class is replenished.

*Be homework helpful. After-school assignments will once again return and this means your involvement to keep your kids moving forward by setting a good example with encouragement, understanding, and positivity.

Child experts say, re-energizing these common strategies should already be underway, but it’s also still a new year, meaning, a perfect time to reflect back at 2019 and make tweaks to better provide proper sleep, a solid breakfast and/or you time to help with their studies.

