Parenting Connection: How to avoid holiday season meltdowns

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How to manage holiday season meltdowns.

2020 has changed us a lot — whether that be how we approach things, avoid things or plan ahead — but likely what’s not going away is the seasonal holiday meltdown from your kids.

Child experts say, holiday meltdowns are caused due to a number of things, like an increase in family activities, reductions in outdoor play due to winter conditions, the addition of sugary snacks, and bad quality sleep. Michigan State University child development expert Kendra Moyses says, parents and caregivers must work to limit these disruptions, and it starts with keeping your kids on a routine.

“Because it really helps kids to know what comes next and it helps them know that there is some stability,” says Moyses. “The time frame in-between the holidays tends to be a lot more relaxed, with bedtimes and extra family gatherings and while that may look different this year, we still want have out kids in a normal routine as possible.”

Here are some other ways to limit a holiday meltdown:

*It’s ok to say no. This includes not attending certain scheduled parties for family, friends, or for work. Experts say, when children are pushed beyond their limits, it’s a perfect recipe for a tough night.

*Make sure your kids get good quality sleep

*Provide healthy eating options, in a sea of what will likely be a lot of sugary and high-fat foods becoming available

*Teach your kids how to manage their emotions. This involves having them recognize when they get frustrated or angry — and how to calm themselves down through various strategies.

Child experts say, parents must also be able to recognize when our kids temperament is being stressed, that way we can provide them help to calm down.