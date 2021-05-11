Parenting Connection: How to balance “Normalization”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How to balance the “normalization”

More than half of Michigan is now vaccinated and this idea of returning back to normal is truly becoming a reality. What this also means for many parents is getting their kids back into extra-curricular activities like sports, dance, theater, and music — but child development experts say, be careful to not overload your kids.

Experts say parents need to be cautious about how many activities fill their kid’s schedules, especially if they don’t like doing what you signed them up for and you’re simply getting them involved for the sake of returning them back into the world.

Kendra Moyses, a child development expert at Michigan State University says parents can sometimes feel pressure to get their kids involved, especially now with things opening back up.

“There is going to be an adjustment period for kids and parents with the levels of exhaustion and tiredness they will feel because they are participating in more things and being with more people. We need to make sure we are mindful of scheduling time to have some downtime and just as a family, relax, and have some free time to play and have fun together.”

Experts at MSU’s extension offer these suggestions to create an appropriate and realistic schedule for your kids:

*Allow time for relaxation and free play.

*Pay attention to your children’s feelings so you can identify when they’re feeling stress about something that is supposed to provide enjoyment.

*Consider cost and time commitment. If something is taxing your family more than helping, it may not be worth the stress.

*Schedule family time. Research shows this is extremely important no matter how busy you all get.

Experts say, getting your kids back involved is highly recommended, but it shouldn’t cause a negative quality of life.