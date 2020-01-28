Parenting Connection: How to build better communications skills, Part III

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

All month long we’ve focused on building communication skills among young kids, more specifically, Michigan State University’s three T’s: tune in, talk more, and take turns.

Part III focuses on the third T, “Take Turns.”

Child experts say, taking turns is an important part of communication development. They believe when you guide discussions allowing kids to take turns speaking, they learn the basic back-and-forth rhythm of communicating, plus take part in serve and return interactions. These help children form the foundation for conversational exchanges with others.

Those with Michigan State University Extension say, the following tips will help you “take turns” with your child:

*Be responsive. Young kids communicate in a variety of ways, like cry, point, or pull — so responding to them when they try and reach out teaches them how communication, in any form, brings action.

*Keep things open-ended. This means limiting the number of times you ask “what” or “yes no” questions. Starting with “why” or “how” allows kids to express themselves better.

*Play take turn games. It can be as easy as playing an “I spy” or board game that involve taking turns with your kids.

Child experts say, by using the Three T strategy… tune in, talk more, and take turns.. it’ll help young kids learn how to communication a lot whole lot better.