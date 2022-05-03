LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How to build self-confidence in young kids.

It’s arguably one of the most important things a person can have, no matter the age. Of course, the younger someone can build strong self-confidence, the better, and here’s why. Child experts say self-confident kids do better in school, with sports, and with social relationships. It’s also important to note — professionals with the Child Mind Institute say, children, develop self-confidence not because family and friends praise them, but because of their own accomplishments. This means parents need to make sure they’re engaging their kids in things that help them do this, and it doesn’t always need to be a competition or games, it can be simple, like completing a household task or getting an “A” on their school assignment.

Here are 4 ways to help build confidence:

*Provide them with small jobs. These can be easy ones like sweeping or taking the trash. Experts say, when a child accomplishes a task, they feel confident.

*Help your child learn to do things. Research has shown children become more confident as they learn and complete new tasks and goals.

*Give them your full attention. Experts say this sends the message that you think they’re important and valuable.

*Provide encouragement often. Make your kids feel like you support their actions and decisions.

Experts with the child mind institute say, by using these tips and setting your children up to succeed, you can help them grow up feeling good about themselves no matter the challenge or obstacles they may face.