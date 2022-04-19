LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How to choose age-appropriate chores

Many argue a lot more gets done around the house when outdoor temperatures are enjoyable, and with months of tolerable weather at the doorstep here in Mid-Michigan, child experts say it’s a great time to incorporate some household chores. Study after study shows kids who are given household duties are more responsible, can deal with frustration better, have higher self-esteem, learn essential life skills, and help ease the workload for us parents.

Experts say you can start introducing chores the moment your kids began responding to direction, but obviously, it’s wise to match responsibilities based upon age level and capability. The following is a set of lists from experts from MSU’s extension office for age-appropriate chores up until they turn 13.

Toddlers, ages 2 and 3 can definitely be given chores, but it will involve supervision. A few examples include:

*Putting their toys away

*Filling up a pet’s food bowl

*Place clothing in the hamper

For ages 4 and 5 — parents can let preschoolers:

*Make their bed

*Set the table

*Water flowers/plants

When kids are 6 or 7 years old, they should be able to:

*Choose the day’s outfit and get dressed

*Sweep floors

*Vacuum

Kids ranging in age from 8 to 11 can:

*Learn to use the washer and dryer

*Help a parent prepare dinner

*Fold and put away their laundry

Kids 12 and 13 years old can:

*Take the trash can to the curb for pick-up

*Mow the lawn with supervision

*Load and unload the dishwasher

As for the topic of money, most experts argue cash shouldn’t be involved with household responsibilities. That’s not to say rewards shouldn’t pop up now and again, but experts say, always promising money may promote problems in the future.