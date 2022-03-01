LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How to create a reading-friendly home

Every single child development expert, pediatrician, and teacher will tell you… reading is fundamental for a kid — but if your child seems uninterested… then it may be because you don’t have a designated spot and-or enough reading materials on hand.

Child developments experts say whether you read aloud to your child, or your kids read themselves… this activity stimulates their imagination, expands their understanding of the world, and greatly helps them develop language skills.

So, the first tip is to create a special reading place. This should include:

*A spot that’s comfy and semi-private

*Next to books and magazines that are easy to reach

*Place reading materials with the covers facing out so they’re easy to spot

Now, let’s talk about what you’re offering up for reading material. Don’t just think books — children can enjoy reading no matter where the words are found, so, besides books, your kids might also enjoy:

*Magazines

*Newspapers

*Comic books

*Articles or stories on the Internet

Also, keep reading materials easy to find and available at all times. Child development experts say, your children should know where to go to find reading materials in your home and be able to access them whenever they want.

Another top tip, start a library routine, where you and your kids visit the library every week or so to check out reading materials. Make it fun, and something they look forward to in order for their love of reading to grow.

