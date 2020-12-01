Parenting Connection: How to ease parental pandemic burnout during the holidays

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How to ease parental pandemic burnout during the holidays.

Parental burnout is real — and we’re also finding out that pandemic burnout is true too, and when you combine them both, it can cause mom, dad, or any caregiver to turn into a Grinch this holiday season.

According to the 2020 State of Motherhood survey, 74% of working mothers reported feeling mentally worse since the COVID-19 crisis began – and now we’re heading into a season that can cause even more stress.

So, first things first — researchers say, realizing parental burnout is taking place in your life is extremely important because without taking action, it leads parents to suffer from serious consequences that include:

*Extreme physical and mental exhaustion

*Feeling trapped in your situation

*Emotional detachment

*More irritability and frustration

*Feelings of inadequacy

Kendra Moyses, child development expert with Michigan State University says, it’s fine for parents to ask for help. “We feel as parents, caregivers and adults that we have to have all the answers right now,” says Moyses “and we just don’t. Sometimes it’s OK to reach out for help for you to talk to or share the workload with and make sure you have a support system so you can help support your children.”

So lets look at additional ways we can try and limit burnout — and it starts with a self-care plan, that includes:

*Making sure your basic daily needs are met, like providing yourself enough food, drink, and sleep.

*Give yourself a break, both literally and physically.

*Look for good enough. This isn’t the standard you want, but child develepment experts say, driving stress and anxiety is our desire to be the very best and it shouldn’t be 24-7.

*Share the load. Get help with the smaller stuff from a friend or family member.

Experts tell me, parental burnout is normal, but not permanent, but must be addressed the moment you begin to feel it.