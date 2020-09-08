Parenting Connection: How to handle differences involving sports and extra-curricular activities

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How to handle differences involving sports and extra-curricular activities.

We are starting to get more encouraging news about the upcoming fall semester when it relates to youth sports and other extra-curricular activities. Many are back on, but many psychologists say, despite the good news, what’s ahead can still be discouraging for young kids. For example, student-athletes will likely compete in nearly empty stadiums or courts, musicians will play for limited ears, while actors and dancers perform to nearly nobody. Experts say, this new normal may be disappointing and at first, it’s ok for your kids to release some of that frustration.

“A lot of those experiences that our older teens would have are not going to happen in the same way,” says MSU child development expert Kendra Moyses. “I think we need to give space for our youth to be able to express those frustrations and that disappointment because they’re not have football games the same way, or sports may or may not be canceled again, so I think we need to give them space to do that.”

Once the frustration is out, experts say it’s time to get your kids’ mind right. Pediatricians at Ohio State University recommend parents to get their kids to follow these three S’s:

*Stay present — experts say, get your kids to start forgetting about what’s missing and instead, about what you can do right now for happiness

*Shift the focus — make your kids look at what’s ahead and what it takes to get there

*Seek connections — experts recommend both you and your kids talk about your struggles with other students, coaches, and parents to help realize that you are not alone.