LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How to handle night terrors.

Let’s first discuss what these are — child experts say, it’s like a nightmare, but a bit more dramatic because they can cause a number of physical reactions from your child, despite them being in a deep sleep. These reactions include:

*Suddenly shouting out or screaming

*Sitting upright in bed

*Thrashing around

*Acting upset or scared

The good news is doctors say night terrors are not usually a sign of a deeper medical issue. Unlike nightmares, which kids often remember, most children won’t have any memory of a night terror the next day because they were in such a deep sleep when it happened. In fact, in most instances, after just a few minutes the child calms down and returns back to sleep.

Child experts say night terrors are caused by over-arousal of the central nervous system during sleep due to:

*Being overtired

*Stressed

*Sleeping in a new environment or away from home

*Having too much caffeine

According to child development experts — there are ways to help reduce the chance your child gets night terrors, and they include:

*Reducing your child’s stress

*Create a relaxing bedtime routine

*Don’t let your child stay up too late

*Make sure your child gets enough rest

Experts say the best way to handle a night terror while it’s underway is to wait it out patiently and make sure your child doesn’t get hurt if they are thrashing around. It’s important to note that night terrors are rare — impacting less than 10% of children between 4 and 12 years old and seem to be a little more common among boys. Most of the time, experts say, night terrors simply disappear on their own as the nervous system matures.