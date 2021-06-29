Parenting Connection: How to handle the 4th of July

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How to handle the 4th of July

The Covid-19 pandemic isn’t over, but winding down enough that most parents are planning to host or go to a 4th of July party this year. Child experts say it’s a good thing to get kids back into a more social atmosphere, but also know some parents may be getting a little anxious about heading to a fireworks event, a BBQ, or even a neighborhood party.

According to the parenting resource “Zero to Three” — to help make sure everyone has fun and is prepared, parents should:

*Prepare your kids for loud fireworks. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, whether it’s at home or at an event — talk to them about what to expect, have headphones or earmuffs to protect their hearing, and consider bringing your child’s favorite toy to help them if they become startled or even bored.

*New foods may present challenges. If the holiday weekend includes a BBQ or a potluck, your kids might have to try new foods. Most moms and dads know, that’s not an easy task, so be patient or pack a beloved snack.

*Take time with introductions. Children are naturally hesitant and shy around people they don’t know, so respond by introducing your child to new people with your presence.

*Help your kids play with others. Child experts say, take an active role to help them initially feel comfortable with other kids and then watch what happens.

The 4th of July is the holiday many parents set their sights on to re-enter their kids back into a more normal routine after the pandemic — and by following these tips, experts say it will make it a successful one.