Parenting Connection: How to limit holiday season temper tantrums

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How to limit holiday season temper tantrums

We’re currently in an exciting time of the year, but it also can be overwhelming for kids — so much so, you may have to deal with your kid crying, throwing a fit, or sprawled out on the floor.. and not just at home, but in public.

Child experts say holiday meltdowns are caused due to many things, like, an increase in family activities, reductions in outdoor play due to winter conditions, the addition of sugary snacks, and bad quality sleep.

Michigan State University child development expert Kendra Moyses says, there are many ways to help parents and caregivers limit these disruptions, and it starts by keeping your kids on a routine.

“One of the things we really encourage people to do is to try and continue their normal routine, whatever what is normal right now because it really helps children know what comes next and it helps them know that there is some stability and consistency.”

Here are some other ways to limit a holiday season meltdown:

*It’s ok to say no. This includes not attending parties for family, friends, or for work. Experts say, when children are pushed beyond their limits, it’s a perfect recipe for a tough night.

*Provide healthy eating options, when it’s a season full of sugary and high-fat foods.

*Teach your kids how to manage their emotions. This involves having them recognize when they get frustrated or angry — and how to calm themselves down through various strategies.

*Make sure your kids get good quality sleep.

Child experts also say parents must be able to recognize when their child’s temperament is being stressed, that way they can provide them with help to calm down.