Parenting Connection: How to manage Christmas expectations

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How to manage Christmas expectations.

We’re less than a week away from the big day — that can be very stressful for parents who worry about meeting their child’s expectations. Child experts say, when gifts overshadow the true meaning of the holiday — it may be time to re-think your approach. This is especially true when kids start to connect love and support coming from mom and dad, depending on the number of gifts they open. In addition, not all parents can afford the Playstation 5 or other high-priced presents — so here is a set of guidelines to use, so you can enjoy a happy holiday season with limited disappointment:

*Help your child know what to expect on Christmas morning. Talk with them about how you believe the holiday will go… and be honest.

*Emphasize gratitude. Help teach your kids that when he or she gets a gift they don’t want, or didn’t get what they wanted — it’s still important for them to be gracious recipients.

*Help your child learn how to deal with disappointment. If not, always surrendering to a child’s “Give it to me Attitude” can morph into a sense of entitlement.

*Focus on the magic of the season. Try to point out that toys are not as important as the family, and to help the mood, incorporate holiday music and other holiday traditions.

It may be too late this year, but you can also consider the Want-Need-Wear-Read approach — so your kids will know exactly how Christmas morning will go. This is when each child gets one thing they want, one thing they need, something to wear, and something to read.