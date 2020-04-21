Parenting Connection: How to maximize at-home online learning

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How to maximize online at-home learning.

Many parents have already incorporated some sort of lessen plan at home since school was canceled for the rest of the year. That being true, most state school districts will ramp up efforts to educate via online, in fact, the governor’s executive order requires all schools to begin providing learning opportunities for all students no later than next week. It’s not ideal, but child experts say there are ways to help your kids excel in the “at-home classroom” when in these circumstances.

*Make a space for learning. Experts say, kids will achieve their best work in a quiet, comfortable, and dedicated space that is strictly devoted to learning.

*Limit distraction. A “digital quarantine” might be necessary to keep your child’s attention focused on their schoolwork — meaning no screens other than what is needed for school.

*Get your child into a routine. Following a strict schedule is extremely important. If one isn’t provided by their teachers, make one yourself and stick to it.

*Maintain breaks, snack time, and recess. Experts say, children will function best if they maintain their routine as close to normal as possible, and this includes needed food, play, and mental relaxation.

At-home learning also brings with it a lot more freedom, in that, parents you can personalize this experience to make it more enjoyable. For example, determine if your kids wake-up and get dressed like a normal day — or just hang out in pajamas. Child development experts also recommend establishing a few home-school rules, that’ll help things run more effectively.