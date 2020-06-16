Parenting Connection: How to maximize outdoor play while social distancing

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How to maximize outdoor play while social distancing.

Michigan is now re-opening and for the first time in many months your children are likely getting out and about again. Now, despite some normalcy coming back, Covid-19 concerns still remain and so there’s help for parents not yet ready to take your kids to a public place that’s indoors. Child experts at the Michigan State University Extension are providing a list of tips and ideas in order to enjoy time outside of the house, yet still practice social distancing. These tips mostly focus on not involving other friends and family members in order to remain safe, and they include:

*Schedule an extra long family bike ride or walk

*Create an outside obstacle course

*Have a picnic and have your child help pick the food you’ll bring

*Teach your kids the art of gardening and plant flowers or trees

Many indoor activities over the past few months can also be done outside, for example:

*Reading a book at a park or under a tree

*Playing a board game

*Plan a scavenger hunt

*Bring art outside by allowing your kids to paint or play with sidewalk chalk

Now while most public parks are opening back up, many playgrounds are not, and so here is a quick listing. Outdoor playgrounds in Lansing, Jackson and Meridian Township are now open. Outdoor playgrounds will re-open in East Lansing on Monday, June 22. Ingham county park playgrounds that include Hawk Island, Lake Lansing, and Burchfield Park will be closed until June 30.