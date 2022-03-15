LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How to maximize Parent-Teacher Conferences

For most Mid-Michigan parents, you’re about ready to have that one-on-one meeting with your kid’s teacher. Local child development experts say, parents will want to take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about how your child is doing in school, but not just academically.

Now more than ever, you’ll want to ask your child’s teacher how he or she is doing mentally and socially. The pandemic sort of skipped a year of your kids being around other students, and teachers spend many hours with your child and likely can give you a clear idea of how your kid is doing in all facets of life while not at home.

“We definitely want to know how kids are doing academically, says Kendra Moyses, a child development expert at MSU. “Are they learning their math, science, and reading… but you also want to talk about how they are adjusting socially. Do they have interaction with their peers? Do they have a friend group? How are they interacting with the teacher? Just as important as academics, especially over these past two years, social-emotional development is really important.”

Here are some other very important tips for a successful parent-teacher conference:

*Be prepared for the meeting. This may include writing down a list of topics you want to discuss

*Have the teacher describe your child’s attitude toward school and demeanor toward peers

*Find out what your child’s strengths and weaknesses are in school

*Once the conference is over, talk about how it went with your child

Child experts say, remember, parent-teacher conferences should not just be a one-way conversation. The whole point of this is so both you and the instructor can communicate to help your child in all areas. This means being ready to share information about your child with the teacher as well.