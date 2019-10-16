Parenting Connection: How to Maximize Parent-Teacher Conferences

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Parent-Teacher Conferences

For most Mid-Michigan parents, you’re about ready to have that one-on-one meeting with your kids teacher. Child experts say, you want to take advantage of this opportunity — because you’ll get to learn important details about how they’re doing, in all aspects of school, both academically and socially.

The number one thing to remember is this meeting shouldn’t be just a one-way conversation. A parent-teacher conference is so both you and the instructor can communicate to help the student in all areas. You can also help by coming to the meeting prepared. This means being ready to share information about your child the teacher may need to know, plus, arrive with a few questions for the teacher.

A few examples include:

*How are they adjusting to the new school year?

*Have they made friends in class?

*What are my child’s strenths and weaknesses?

*How can I help?

It’s also important you involve your child before heading to the conference as well.

*Tell your child that you and the teacher are meeting.

*Ask your child how he/she feels about school.

*Ask how he/she feels about the teacher.

*Ask if there is anything he or she wants you to talk about with the teacher.

Once you’re finished with the conference and return home, talk about how it went with your child — that should include what’s going well and what may need to be improved. Also, keep in contact with the teacher via e-mail or however agreed upon — to see if any of the planned improvements you talked about are being achieved.