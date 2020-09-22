Parenting Connection – How to provide effective instructions to children

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – In this week’s edition of the “Parenting Connection”, 6 News This Morning anchor Jorma Duran is exploring how to provide effective instructions to young children.

We are again looking into ways on how to reduce escalating voices and actions by both parents and kids to get anything accomplished.

Many times, even though we believe our instructions are crystal clear – experts say, kids still may not “get it.”

In the video above, experts with the child mind institute list these following ways — on how to present information to your children — that’ll make it easier for them to hear you, and comply.