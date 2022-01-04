Parenting Connection: How to re-energize kids post-holiday break

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How to re-energize kids post-holiday break

The winter break is over for Michigan school kids, and most educators will agree, this week is one of the hardest in terms of getting kids academically motivated again. It also doesn’t get any easier for the thousands of kids who are now returning back to class from the holiday vacation, online.

Child experts say, there are many ways to get school-aged kids back into a good learning groove — with the most important being establishing or re-establishing a successful morning routine. This includes the basics, like:

*Make sure your kids are getting enough sleep. Winter break usually brings with it loosened at-home restrictions on screen time, going to bed, and waking up – so get the bedtime routine back into shape.

*Providing a healthy breakfast. Nutritionists say a filling morning meal is one of the most important factors in a child’s ability to focus during class.

*Help your child get re-prepared for school. This means, do an inventory check and making sure everything they need for class is replenished.

*Be homework helpful. After-school assignments will once again return and this means your involvement to keep your kids moving forward by setting a good example with encouragement, understanding, and positivity.

Child experts say, using these common strategies should already be underway, and if not, the time is now.

In addition, a new year is a perfect time for parents and kids to reflect back on 2021 — to remember what worked and what didn’t.