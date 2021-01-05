Parenting Connection: How to re-engage your kids back into learning post-holiday break

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How to re-engage your kids back into learning post-holiday break.

Most teachers will admit the first week of school after a two-week holiday break is probably the hardest when it comes to getting kids academically motivated again. Add that most kids will return to class via online, and you can imagine why it’s important for parents to help re-energize their children back to learning.

Child experts say, there are many ways to get kids back into a good groove — with the most important being establishing or re-establishing a successful morning routine. This includes:

*Making sure your kids are getting enough sleep. Winter break usually brings with it loosened at-home restrictions on screen time and on going to bed and waking up – so get the bedtime routine back into shape.

*Providing a healthy breakfast. Nutritionists say, a filling morning meal is one of the most important factors in a child’s ability to focus during class.

*Help your child get re-prepared for school. This means, do an inventory check and make sure everything they need for class is replenished.

*Be homework helpful. After-school assignments will once again return and this means your involvement to keep your kids moving forward by setting a good example with encouragement, understanding, and positivity.

Child experts say, re-energizing these common strategies should already be underway, and if not, the time is now. In addition, a new year is a perfect time for parents and kids to reflect back at 2020 — to remember what worked and what didn’t — in order to make tweaks to guarantee a strong return to the routine that will help with their academic studies.