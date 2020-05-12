Parenting Connection: How to refresh stress management during “stay-at-home” extension

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How to refresh stress management during “stay-at-home” extension.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and we still have a few more weeks to go before our extended stay at home order is lifted — so local health professionals are wanting to talk again about the added stress and potential reduction of overall physical health at home, brought on from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Child experts say, stressed parents tend to have stressed children that can negatively affect eating habits, reduce sleep time and lessen physical activity.

It’s not that parents want to deal with this, in fact, most family units are probably getting extremely antsy to resume activities like going to the playground and inviting friends over again.

That being said, health experts say, it’s safer to stay at home until the end of the month and so the best thing to do right now is to refresh what you’ve been doing to reduce stress and anxiety.

*Maintain routines. Doctors say routines are essential for a kids success, both mentally and physically.

*Make sure to provide daily fun activities to do.

*Help your kids calm their anxieties by implementing strategies like meditation, deep breathing, or writing in a journal.

*Parents, make sure you’re taking care of yourself. You will lessen stress and anxiety when scheduling daily personal time.

*Keep in touch with loved ones and friends via text messages, phone calls, video chats and social media

*Get enough sleep and eat healthy. Well-balanced meals to build a strong immune system.

Child experts also say, parents need to set a positive tone. Displaying grief, stress, or anxiety in front of your kids will likely cause them to feel those same emotions too.