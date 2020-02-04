Parenting Connection: How to start better conversations with your kids

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How to start better conversations with your kids.

Holiday break is now a far memory and we’re all back in our daily routine that can easily disconnect us from our kids. Learning about how our child’s day went at school or how they feel about certain things is already challenging, especially if you’re asking the wrong questions.

Child experts say, there are three things to think about:

*The time frame between arriving home from school, having dinner and then bedtime is super busy… and so you must find the right time to start your daily conversation.

*It’s important you don’t make your kids feel like they’re on the witness stand the second you see them.

*Ask questions that get them thinking to make it impossible for them to respond with a yes or no answer.

Here are a few examples of open ended questions that will help:

*What was the best thing that happened to you today?

*Where did you play the most at recess?

*What new project are you working on in class?

*What made you laugh the hardest today?

Parents, try not to re-use the same few questions every single day, otherwise, you’ll start to hear one word answers again.