Parenting Connection: How to stop the whining

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How to stop the whining.

No parent likes the annoying, high-pitched, half-talking – half-crying communication coming from young kids, all in an attempt to get something or reverse a decision you just made.

All kids do it at some point in their life, in fact, whining is a major way preschoolers communicate because they quickly learn it works. Child developmental experts say, kids whine when they’re tired, frustrated, disappointed, hungry, or to get attention.

Child development experts with the Michigan State University Extension provided the following ways to help parents and caregivers get their kids past this stage of life:

*Make sure your child knows what whining is

*Call out the whining when you hear it so your child knows when they’re doing it

*Record your child’s whining voice so they can hear it

*Figure out why they’re whining to help you decide how to handle it

*Ignore your child when they whine

*Do not give in

It can take several weeks or even longer of consistent parenting to see a decrease in whining, but sooner or later your children will understand that whining does not work.