Parenting Connection: How to talk with your children about big world issues

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Talking with your Children About Big World Issues.

2020 is coming to an end… and what a year… Covid-19, the fight for racial justice, the world of politics… and that’s just the tip of the iceberg in regards to big topics that some parents think shouldn’t be discussed with young kids. Well, here’s why many child development experts disagree with shielding or staying silent. We are now living in a time when visuals and information via TV, computer, tablets or phones are everywhere and the chances of your kids not seeing, hearing about, or taking part in a big world issue, like wearing a mask, is extremely small.

Experts are now urging parents to not stay silent, in fact, those with the National Association for the Education of Young Children say silence:

*Robs children of a vocabulary to ask questions or talk about what is confusing or troubling to them

*Forces children to figure things out on their own

*Teaches fear because they may think the subject is so unsafe, adults won’t even talk about it

*Causes children to rely on uncredible sources, such as other children

Child development expert with Michigan State University, Kendra Moyses says, not staying silent can build a healthy relationship.

“While there are a lot of scary things happening, we want our kids to feel like they can come to us and ask us any question. We ant them to feel like they can come to us when they are feeling anxious, upset or stressed out.”

Here are some basic guidelines to help you hold meaningful conversations with your kids on big topics:

*Make it safe. Distressed children need a reassuring presence

*Find out what they know. Ask questions and listen carefully to determine how to proceed

*Tell them the truth

*Check back-in with your kids to find out how they’re feeling or thinking since your initial conversation

Big topics won’t suddenly stop with the new year and experts say, it’s greatly beneficial when children learn to trust mom and dad to help them maneuver through this very complicated world