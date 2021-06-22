Parenting Connection: How to teach kids responsibility

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How to teach kids responsibility.

We continue to look at qualities to instill into our children at a young age that’ll stil with them as they grow older, and experts believe teaching responsibility should be high on the list.

Responsibility means being dependable, making good choices, and taking accountability for your actions, but without help from mom and dad, these skills are tough to form. Child development experts with the Michigan State University Extension say young kids have a hard time separating between “doing” and “being” — meaning, they’ll do what they’re told, but aren’t quite yet able to internally know why they should do it. In addition, young kids have a hard time owning up to things, fearing they’ll be in trouble or they are bad kids. That’s why child experts say, it’s important parents show their kids that you love them even when they make mistakes.

Here are more ways to teach responsibility in young kids:

*Make and keep rules

*Give your child age-appropriate chores and a deadline for completion

*Be specific, but patient with what you expect to make sure your child meet expectations

*Praise your child when they take or show responsibility

*Be a role model of responsibility

It’s also important to get your kids to see responsibility as something that’s respected and appreciated, instead of a burden. The sooner your kids feel this way — the sooner they’ll understand the value of what being a responsible person provides them.