Parenting Connection: Keep a Summertime Routine

LANSING, Mi. - (WLNS-TV) It's Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians. Today's topic: Summertime Routines. We're almost a month into summer break for local school kids and many households sort of throw out the healthy food and bedtime routine when school ends. Child experts say, now is the time to transition into a good summertime routine that establishes daily predictable schedules, rules, and guidelines. MSU Child Development Expert Kendra Moyses says, kids thrive on solid routines and this predictability will not only help make for a smoother summer, but a smoother transition back to school... especially when it comes to getting proper sleep. "We still do want kids to have a bedtime around the same time," says Moyses. "There may be special times when they stay up late and that is absolutely fine, but we don't want it to be such a shock when they go back to school and all of a sudden they are used to kind of having the run of the house and then all of a sudden there's a new scheduled routine." Here are a few ways to help get you started with getting your summertime routine going: Establish the rules and guidelines together. These can include things like allotted daily screen time, chores or responsibilities you expect your kids to do. Do your best to keep a predictable bedtime routine going, similar to when school was in session. Stay busy, but not too busy... meaning, don't overload your children with summer activities that could cause more harm than good. Summer allows parents to be a bit more relaxed, but child experts say, you can still sprinkle-in some rules and routine that'll go a long way.