Parenting Connection: Look before you lock your car doors

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Look before you lock your car doors.

We are fully into the summer season and temperatures will now hover in the hot category. In fact, heat indexes will likely make things feel like it’s 90-degrees or hotter on almost a daily basis.

Now, factor in that it takes just 10 minutes for a vehicle in the sun to heat up by 20-degrees or more and we’re talking deadly circumstances for kids left inside.

That’s why safety officials want everyone to “look before you lock”.

Look at these numbers:

*54% of all vehicle-related heatstroke deaths in children are caused by a child accidentally being left in the car

*26% are from a child getting into a hot car unsupervised

Experts with the Michigan State University Extension are urging all parents and caregivers to do these three things:

*Never leave a child in a vehicle unattended

*Make it a habit to look in the back seat EVERY time you exit the car

*When everyone is out of the car, lock it up and put the keys out of reach

MSU child development expert Kendra Moyses says, it’s important to place a reminder.

“Especially during this time in our pandemic where our mental capacities are maybe already stretched thin, a little more forgetful and on edge. Have some sort of reminder whether that’s placing a toy on the front seat next to you or something that reminds you of your infant that you know you need to get them.”

Pediatricians say, children are significantly more sensitive to heat stroke than adults, so along with “Look Before You Lock” — we should also know the warning signs of heatstroke, which include:

*Red, hot and moist or dry skin

*No sweating

*Strong or weak pulse

*Nausea

*Confusion or acting strangely