Parenting Connection: Make your New Year’s resolutions a family affair

It's Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: New Year resolutions, and why they work if made by the entire family.

2020 is about over and in the world of new year resolutions, where year after year most people are unsuccessful, child experts say — not if you make it a family affair. Doctors say there are many reasons why family resolutions work better than trying to do it alone – namely because family resolutions includes everybody.

Developmental experts say that if everyone in the family is invested with the resolution, the more pressure you have to stick to it, plus, you’ll be getting the benefit of someone within your family supporting you to keep it. To make it work, tailor your family resolutions to include everyone, and more importantly, involve everyone — for example:

*Start a weekly ritual like having a movie or game night

*Exercise as a family

*Work toward a family financial goal

*Unplug devices as a family, at the same time

*Eat meals together

Now, if you still want to make a personal, parental resolution then those with the American Academy of Pediatrics have recommendations that include:

*Finding a time of day you can give your child undivided attention

*Not driving under the influence of your phone

*Stop comparing yourself to other parents