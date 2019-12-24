Parenting Connection: Managing Post-Christmas Chaos for a Better 2020

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Managing Post-Christmas Chaos for a Better 2020.

The vast majority of kids are home this morning, enjoying a two-week holiday break from school.

Of course, Wednesday is Christmas, and usually the post holiday chaos leading into New Year’s Eve is a week full of stretching the rules — like staying up late and eating cookies for breakfast. Nevertheless… Child experts say, this is also a week where some positive changes can start to be made with your kids – leading up to a setting up a few 2020 resolutions, which will get into next week.

For example, this is a perfect time to teach your kids how to clean up after themselves. It’ll likely be an overload of trash, toys, and untidiness tomorrow afternoon — and so you can start to enforce a few new rules being… to put away any toys before your child gets another one out — and — picking up after themselves.

New gifts for your kids, whether it be toys, clothes, or something else — can also provide a great time to teach them about organization. The next week is a great way for kids to take responsibility for their own playthings and you sticking to them doing it.

As mentioned in a previous Parenting Connection — showing gratitude this time of year can be taught and emphasized more than ever.

The holiday madness, although already underway — will get even more chaotic in the next 24 hours, but child development and family experts say — you can actually use this time to introduce and enforce a few important like skills.