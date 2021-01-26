Parenting Connection: Nine elements that power positive parenting

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Nine Elements That Power Positive Parenting.

Local child development experts pointed me toward an online parental resource called “Zero to Three” that has a mission to ensure that all babies and toddlers have a strong start in life.

Obviously, when parents are engaged a kids start is greatly enhanced, but even great parenting comes with mistakes — so child experts came up with 9 key ways to power a positive approach to parenting and they include:

*Imagine your child’s point of view, especially during tough moments. Remember, a normal two-year old thinks like a two-year old and that your child’s perspective is very different from yours.

*Notice and celebrate your child’s strengths, abilities, and capacity to learn and develop. Authors say, the number one thing every child needs is someone who is crazy about him.

*Feel delight in moments of connection with your child.

*Respond with interest and sensitivity to your child’s cues. Experts say, Taking time to watch and learn your child’s cues and communications teaches them they’re important.

*Provide consistent, age-based guidelines, limits, and boundaries. All children need guidance and maintaining predictable routines with firm limits helps.

*Recognize and regulate your own feelings and behaviors before responding to your child.

*Understand parenting is stressful and missteps are part of raising a child.

*Work toward balancing your needs too. This involves parental self-car, like getting good sleep, exercise, and nutrition.

*Seek help, support, or additional information on parenting when you need it.

Child experts behind these 9 Elements That Power Positive Parenting say, part of being a great parent is recognizing when things haven’t gone right and responding in the right way.

