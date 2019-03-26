PARENTING CONNECTION: Promote Good Decision-Making Skills

LANSING, Mi. – (WLNS-TV)

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How to promote good decision-making skills for your kids.

Child experts say, working to make sure your kids are gradually making decisions on their own will benefit them in many ways. They believe these skills help to build confidence, understand the consequences of a bad choice, and ultimately lead them to make overall better decisions as they get older.

Here are four simple ways to foster good decision-making skills early in life:

*Offer choices they can clearly understand

*Limit the options your kids can choose from

*Compare-and-contrast each choice with your child

*Allow for poor decisions

Claire Vallotton with MSU’s child development department says, when you meet the child’s need to have some power and control, you are less likely to see challenging behaviors in young children.

“They don’t feel so controlled all the time. With toddlers, who are so into their autonomy and how to do things for themselves — when we give them more control in those little things, they feel more empowered, and they are more likely to go along with you when you really need them to do it.“

Another way to help kids make good decisions is to “size up the decision.“ Explain that small decisions, like what they want to drink, can be made quickly. Medium decisions, such as what to wear to school, requires a little more thought, and larger decisions, like choosing a sport or hobby to participate in, may call for a little more time and consideration.